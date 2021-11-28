Shahid Kapoor Reveals Getting Injured During 'Jersey' Shoot; 'got Around 25 Stitches'

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited sports drama Jersey. The actor will star opposite Mrunal Thakur in the upcoming flick. The film faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was not only the pandemic but Shahid Kapoor extra effort in making the movie that also halted its shoot. About a month before the film's release, the actor recently revealed he went through a lot of injuries while filming Jersey which also made him get around 25 stitches on his body.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid Kapoor conducted a live session on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The actor interacted with his fans and also made several revelations about his Jersey shoot. Addressing one of the questions, Shahid Kapoor revealed he busted his lip while filming for the movie. The actor said, "I don't know how many of you know but I busted my lip on this film. My strongest memory of Jersey will always be that I felt that I will never look the same again." The actor further narrated the entire incident.

How Shahid Kapoor injured himself on Jersey?

Sharing the incident, the actor said, "We were practising on the side (because) I was taking myself very seriously as a cricketer. I was like, I'm gonna do this legit as I used to play cricket in school and one has a lot of pride about that. You feel like if you're a cricketer, you want the world to see that you've played it and you're being legit about it."

"So between shots I would keep practising and this one time we were just doing some throwdowns with the season ball and I wasn't wearing my helmet," the actor added. Shahid Kapoor further mentioned not wearing the safety gear was his biggest mistake and urged his fans to always put on a helmet while playing with a season ball.

The actor further said, "(The ball) busted my lower lip and we actually had to stop shooting for two months because of that. I had to get some 25 stitches. It actually took three months for my lip to feel normal_ it still doesn't feel normal. There's a part on my lip that I feel like it's dead. I can't move it." "So, I've given my blood to this film," the star added.

Details about Jersey

Jersey is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu sports drama starring Nani. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in pivotal roles. Jersey is set to hit the theatres on December 31, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor