Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Does Not Have Many Fears But Has 'stupid Ones Like Flying'

Actor Shahid Kapoor and co-star Mrunal Thakur are currently busy promoting their upcoming venture, Jersey. The duo talked about various subjects of their life in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama. Shahid was also seen speaking about his greatest fears during the rapid-fire round and later calls it stupid.

According to an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid was asked about his greatest fear. The Jersey fame replied, "I’ve run out of most fears, I still have stupid fears like I don’t like flying that much." The actor further added that he would rather not be on a flight than be on one. Shahid said that he fears for the safety of himself along with the dear ones travelling with him.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey, a remake of Nani's movie by the same name. Currently, the Kabir Singh fame is promoting his upcoming project Jersey, starring Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Mrunal, who is already excited for the release of Jersey took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture from one of her still from the scene. The Dhamaka actor could be seen sitting on a staircase with a suitcase but in a tense mood. Mrunal captioned the picture, "Waiting for #jerseyrelease 5 days to go #vidhya #jersey #31st December Are you guys excited?" As mentioned, she will be seen playing the character of Vidhya, which she mentioned in one of her interviews that it's a bit tough role.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the South superstar Nani shared his though on the Hindi remake of his film, Jersey. Nani said that he loved the trailer and believes that the soul is intact. The actor explained that usually when a film is remade sometimes the magic or the soul will be missing even though the budget is big and the movie has good production value.

A brief about Jersey

Jersey revolves around a story of a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket in his late 30's to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles along with Mimi fame Pankaj Thakur. Jersey is set to hit theatres on December 31, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor