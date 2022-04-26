Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two stars are often seen pulling each other's legs on numerous occasions. Shahid is currently basking in the success of his latest sports drama film Jersey, alongside, Mrunal Thakur. With the film garnering heaps of praises, the lead stars are still busy promoting it.

Recently, in a candid interaction, Shahid Kapoor opened up about the film and also shared many interesting details about his personal life. In the interview, Shahid revealed that his spending habits have changed post his marriage with Mira Rajput.

Shahid Kapoor opens up on spending wisely post his marriage with Mira Rajput

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Shahid Kapoor revealed interesting things about his family. When Shahid was asked whether he saves money or spends money, the actor reveals that he has started spending wisely post his marriage. The actor talked about how he has to take permission from his wife before spending on anything. Shahid said-

“Pehle all out ho jata tha main magar ab nahi (previously, I used to spend all my money but not now). I am a family man now, mere bachhe hain, biwi hai (I have a wife and kids). Permission leni padti hai, sochna padta hai (I have to take permission and think about it before spending money)."

Further revealing the one thing about which he doesn't take permission from Mira, Shahid said-

"I didn't take her permission for my boys trip though, that's my right. I think every guy deserves a boys' trip once in a while.”

Mira Rajput shares her 'revenge' video featuring Shahid Kapoor

A few days back, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and took a hilarious dig at her husband Shahid Kapoor by sharing a funny video. In the video, the Jersey actor is seen enacting lines like, "All those insults, they hurt me deep inside but I said no Apna Time Aayega" in Ranveer Singh's style from Gully Boy and "Aaj Khush Toh Bahut Hogi Tum" in Amitabh Bachchan's style. The video also had a ticker pasted over it which read, “Isko Oscar pakda do koi.”Sharing the video, Mira Rajput the post as "Honey, revenge with a side of sweet #served What I have to deal with before every release #tock Award for best lighting goes to #notme"

Here, take a look at the video-

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor