Shahid Kapoor Reveals How Mira Rajput Was The Reason He Signed 'Kabir Singh'

Shahid Kapoor's biggest commercial success in which he played the solo lead as well as the titular character, Kabir Singh, recently completed 2 years. On the occasion of crossing it's two year mark on June 21, Kapoor conducted a live session on his official Instagram handle for fans. During the live session, Kapoor talked about how his wife Mira Rajput pushed him to take on the Kabir Singh mantle, what he loved about his upcoming film Jersey, and more -

How Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor, got him to sign Kabir Singh

During Shahid Kapoor's Insta live for 2 years of Kabir Singh, a fan asked the actor about Mira Rajput’s reaction to Kabir Singh. Shahid initially laughed at the question and said Mira showed the thumbs-down sign. However, later on the actor revealed that Rajput was the one who pushed him to do the film. She also took care of the look and physique he required, in order to play the character. Shahid concluded his answer mentioning how Mira played a big role in Kabir Singh as she does in his life.

More from Shahid Kapoor's Instagram live

Shahid Kapoor's co-star from Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani, also joined the live session and congratulated Shahid on two years of the film. The actor in turn told her that it was as much her day as it was his. The actor mentioned how they both worked hard for the movie and she was just as much a part of the film's success as he was. He also congratulated Advani in return, for 2 years of Kabir Singh.

Why Shahid Kapoor picked Jersey as his next project

Shahid Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his film Jersey. The film is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name. During the Insta live, a fan asked Shahid what drew him to the script of Jersey and the actor gave an interesting response.

Shahid mentioned how he watched the Telugu version of Jersey, before the release of Kabir Singh and Nani’s role in the film made him cry about four or five times. The actor mentioned how he was able to relate to it because the film revolved around Nani's success later in life, which he himself experienced. Kapoor also mentioned how he was warned by several people to not play someone in their 40s after playing the role of a college student in Kabir Singh.

However, Shahid mentioned how he prefers to do stories that he likes rather than what goes with his image. Jersey has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and will release during the festival of Diwali, November 5.

