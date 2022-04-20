Shahid Kapoor Reveals The Reason Why He Quit Smoking After Working In 'Kabir Singh'; Read

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited sports drama flick, Jersey, also starring Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. The film is all set for a theatrical release on April 22, 2022. It follows the story of a sportsperson deciding to follow his dream while navigating his tumultuous relationship as a father and a husband.

Ahead of the release of Jersey, Shahid Kapoor, who is well known for essaying the role of Kabir Singh in the film of the same name, opened up about his fitness regime and shared that he doesn't drink or smoke.

Shahid Kapoor says, 'some changes' made him look young at his 41

In an interview with Beer Biceps, when asked about how does he manages to look young at the age of 41, the Jab We Met actor asserted, "Some changes definitely, but I think eventually it's all in your soul. It's in your heart. It's the emotions that drive you. Like I focus on my children a lot. Because they're so much pure energy out there and it's just an unadulterated, raw, beautiful emotion. I feel enriched whenever I spend time with them. It takes me back to the version of me that I loved the most, which was the child version of me, where everything was amazing. I just try and focus on that."

Shahid Kapoor credits 'Kabir Singh' for quitting smoking

Speaking about his lifestyle, Shahid Kapoor further added, "Physically, I'm pretty disciplined when it comes to sleep now. I used to be a complete insomniac, and I flipped that after I had my kids. Because I decided that I need to run my day according to them because they can't run it according to me. And I'm vegetarian, and I don't drink." Stating that he quit smoking post working in Kabir Singh, also starring Kiara Adwani, the Udta Punjab actor said, "I have been a smoker on and off but now for a few years, I haven't smoked. I think Kabir Singh kind of did it for me." Watch the video here:

Shahid Kapoor to be next seen in Jersey

Shahid is currently awaiting the release of Jersey. After facing multiple postponements, Shahid Kapoor starrer is all set for a theatrical release. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, other prominent actors in the film will include Pankaj Kapur as Madhav Sharma, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar aka Kittu, and Shishir Sharma as Atul, Geetika Mehandru as Jasleen Shergil, Rudrashish Majumdar as Rudra Juneja, Rituraj Singh and others.

Image: Twitter/@rajputseju1