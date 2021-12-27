Shahid Kapoor Reveals Which Indian Players He Was Inspired By While Preparing For 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to promoting their forthcoming sports film, Jersey. Recently, the duo, in interview with Bollywood Hungama, talked about various topics about the film and themselves. While speaking to the outlet, Shahid revealed which Indian players he was inspired by while preparing for Jersey.

Shahid Kapoor reveals he was inspired by MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

When asked about his inspiration as he prepared for his character, Arjun Talwar in Jersey, the Padmaavat actor said, "As a batsman, there is no point in taking inspiration, because you will never be able to play as well as professional cricketers. But there is something about the presence and the personality of certain people which appeal to me."

He continued, "And I think MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two batsmen who I felt have a certain aura when they walk onto the pitch."

He spoke about how passionate they are and how one can see it. Shahid raved about how one can see passion in Dhoni;s eyes, while in Virat, it is very pronounced how he feels. "Those were two people that I saw a little bit before playing this guy (Arjun Talwar) because I connected with them not just as cricketers, but I connected with their passion for the sport. I could feel that every minute when they are on the ground and that is very inspiring to see in any sportsperson," he said.

More about Jersey

The upcoming film is the remake of a Telugu hit by the same name that originally featured Nani in the lead role. Both versions of the sports drama were helmed by directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film will revolve around a 36-year-old former cricketer, who wishes to get back onto the field after 10 years.

In the film, Shahid will essay the role of a failed cricketer who returns to the game in his mid-30s in order to represent Team India and fulfil his son's wish of getting a jersey as a gift. After being delayed several times owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film is finally slated for a theatrical release on New Year's Eve, December 31.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor