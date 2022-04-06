Shahid Kapoor Reveals Wife Mira Is 'very Critical' Of His Films; 'She's Very Straight Up'

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently got candid about how his wife Mira Kapoor does not hold back when it comes to giving her honest feedback on his work. From Udta Punjab to Jab We Met, the actor has forged an impressive resume in Bollywood over the years and successfully established himself as a versatile actor in the industry.

While the actor has enjoyed fame and praises for his performances several times, he has also experienced his fair share of criticism in his career. Talking about one of his biggest critics, he also revealed that his wife is also his biggest supporter.

Shahid Kapoor on wife Mira's 'heavy criticisms'

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the 41-year-old actor revealed that Mira Kapoor, whom he married in 2015, is 'very critical' of all his films. However, he revealed that the 27-year-old does not even bother to 'waste her time' critiquing the 'bad ones' and she would say, ''It's so bad I don't wanna comment on it. Let's talk about the ones that are decent.''

However, the actor revealed that it's one of her most admirable qualities as he 'likes' how 'straight up' she is. The Jersey actor further said that the best part about their 'healthy relationship' is their ability to 'agree to disagree'.

Further in the interview, the actor hilariously shed light on his life as a husband and father of two, daughter Misha and son Zain. He talked about how he does not have 'status' at home in front of his wife and kids. The actor also said that he has not left the house for over seven years. He also jokingly revealed that when his only daughter leaves the house to go to school, 'injustice' is done to him as she is not there to protect him.

More on Shahid Kapoor

Apart from his upcoming sports drama Jersey, Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his OTT debut. Talking about the same to PTI, the actor said, ''The choice to go on to the OTT platform was to break the trend, was to do something different and challenge myself. I have been doing this for almost 20 years, I need to feel challenged and excited.''

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor