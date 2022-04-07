Shahid Kapoor is a doting father to his kids Zain and Misha Kapoor. The actor often treats fans with adorable glimpses of his little munchkins, depicting their beautiful bond. Currently, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his sports drama film Jersey, where the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Mrunal Thakur. The film is slated to hit the screens on 14 April 2022.

As the release date of the film is inching closer, the cast and crew of the film are leaving no stones unturned in promoting the movie. With the promotions going on in full swing, recently, Shahid Kapoor opened up about his personal life and revealed how he has changed as a person after becoming the father of Zain and Misha Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor reveals how his life has changed after he became a father

In a recent chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Shahid opened up about the changes in his life after becoming a father. Further, he also reveals how fatherhood has evolved him as a person. The actor said-

“I am sure, kaafi kuch. Usko words mein daalna bada mushkil hain (I am sure there’s a lot of changes. It’s difficult to put into words). I feel the change now that I am a parent. Yeah, it makes you a man. It helps you become a little less self-absorbed, which I think all artists are, which is great. Because the minute you are less self-absorbed, you are actually opening yourself up to new things and that’s great.”

Talking about the changes in his life, the actor further adds-

“Tremendous changes, I would say, a whole new life, a whole new perspective”

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput on July 7th, 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha on August 27th, 2016 and their son Zain was born on September 5th, 2018.

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor