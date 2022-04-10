Shahid Kapoor Says He's Tired Of Doing 'intense' Films; 'they Suck The Emotion Out Of You'

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated sports drama, Jersey, which chronicles his character Arjun Talwar's return to the cricketing field after facing myriad challenges on both personal and professional fronts. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur among others in pivotal roles. While the actor has taken up a bunch of intense roles in his recent projects, he revealed his wish to do something 'easy and chill.'

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kapoor revealed that he's open to doing comedy films and is simply waiting for an offer. He wondered why's he taking up 'these intense roles again and again.' and that he was actually 'quite tired' after projects like Kabir Singh, Jersey and others.

Shahid Kapoor says he's tired of doing intense films like Kabir Singh

Furthermore, including his forthcoming web series with filmmakers Raj & DK and his film with Ali Abbas Zafar in the list of 'intense' projects, Shahid maintained that "they are very demanding and they suck the emotion out of you."

He was then joined by his co-star Mrunal Thakur, who asked Shahid if she could do a dance number with him. Responding to her statement, Shahid stated that it has been a long time since he actually danced. He further joked that if the film's songs are nice, the movie in itself fails to fare well.

Meanwhile, Shahid's Jersey would mark the actor's first release since 2019's Kabir Singh. Talking about the film, the actor told PTI, "I have a film coming out two-and-half years after a super successful film without having another release (in between). It is great for me." Iterating that he believes in doing 'qualitative work', Shahid added, "You can only be good or better than the opportunity that is in front of you. I am thankful that opportunities are coming my way."

His latest release is being helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, while Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments and Brat Films have bankrolled it. Coming as the remake of the 2019 Telugu film by the same name, Jersey is set to be released on April 14.

