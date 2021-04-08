Shahid Kapoor Shares A Quirky Video About Facemasks; Wins The Internet With A Fun Filter

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently released a hilarious video of himself, describing the current times amidst the pandemic. In the video shared, the actor can be seen using a quirky filter to give the clip a dramatic effect. He has indicated through the caption of the post that walking without a mask these days feels quite mischievous and out of place. Shahid Kapoor’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love the funny video and the idea behind it.

Shahid’s walk without a mask

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently took to social media to update his fans on what he has been up to lately. He posted a short video where he can be seen walking around without a facemask. The actor is seen dressed in a dark blue T-shirt with messy hair and a well-trimmed beard. The video has been taken from a low camera angle while he takes a stroll around the place. Shahid Kapoor has also used a funny filter on the video to express his thoughts about walking around without a mask. In one segment of the video, the actor can be seen mischievously looking at the camera and smirking as he is well-aware of the absence of a facemask.

In the caption for the post, Shahid Kapoor has spoken about the current times and how it has become the new normal. He has written that he is actually walking without a facemask in the backyard of his house. Have a look at the post on Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram here:

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have expressed how adorable they find this Instagram video. A few people have mentioned that the representation is quite accurate and the filter fits the video quite well. A bunch of people have also used a series of fun emoticons to express their thoughts on this new post. Have a look at a few of the comments on Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram post here.

Image Courtesy: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

