Shahid Kapoor Shares BTS Still From 'Bloody Daddy' Set; Calls Film's Director 'asli Gyani'

Just days after sharing a 'back to action' post on Instagram, actor Shahid Kapoor gives fans a sneak peek of his 'shoot life'. The behind-the-scenes photo shared by the Jersey actor features ace director Ali Abbas Zafar. However, what steals the entire limelight is the caption of the Padmaavat actor's new post.

Shahid Kapoor's BTS photo

The new picture appears to be clicked at the sets of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film, Bloody Daddy. The actor can be seen donning a formal white t-shirt which is topped with a black vest. With a fake wound on his face, Shahid Kapoor shares an infectious smile as she continues to roll up his sleeves. Meanwhile, the director seemingly stirs up a funny conversation that brings a million-dollar smile to Kapoor's face. While sharing the picture online, the actor teased the filmmaker. He said, "Ye hain asli gyaani (He's is the OG expert) @aliabbaszafar #shootlife." Take a look at the photo below:

This comes just a day after Shahid Kapoor flaunted his muscular bicep in a picture-perfect sun-kissed photo. In the caption of his previous post, he alerted fans that he is 'back to action'. He wrote, "Back to the bay and back to action. #bringiton." Check out the picture below:

Recently, the actor also shared the release date of his upcoming movie, Jersey. While making the announcement online, Kapoor said, "So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres!!" Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur playing a pivotal role. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a failed cricketer who decides to reinvent his cricketing career in his late 30s. Despite everyone being sceptical about his ability, he single-handedly leads his team towards victory.

Speaking about Bloody Daddy, the actor reportedly began shooting the movie back in November 2021 in Abu Dhabi. The director of the movie also took to social media to confirm the news. He said, "Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs." Take a look at it here:

(Image: Instagram/@aliabbaszafar)