Shahid Kapoor Shares Details About Upcoming Web Series; Says, 'wanted To Do Long Form'

Shahid Kapoor has been celebrating the anniversary of his film Kabir Singh for the past few days. This celebration of his comprised of a few photoshoots, video recreations and memory posts. What was unexpected was that he also indulged in an Instagram Live. The first-ever Shahid Kapoor Instagram Live was held by him to commemorate the occasion and give back to his fans the love he had received from them on the film and throughout this career. During the live, Shahid Kapoor spoke mostly about Kabir Singh and his experience working in the film, but he also answered a few questions that had nothing to do with the film. One of the questions posed by Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram followers was in regard to his upcoming web series. Read on to know what Shahid Kapoor said.

Shahid Kapoor's Instagram Live sees him talking about his digital debut

Shahid Kapoor’s latest project is one which he has not spoken about a lot and one which is something completely new for him. In his Instagram live, he was asked about the web series that he was working on. Shahid Kapoor started off by saying that he was really excited to get the question and that there was not much he could actually say about it. He further added, “I have loved Raj and DK’s work for a while and I really love Family Man. It’s very different from anything that I have ever done and it's very exciting. I don’t know what genre I can call it but it can be called a quirky crime-drama. I cannot tell you what I am playing in it but it is very different from what I have done till now and I am very nervous about making my digital debut”.

Speaking about why exactly he was nervous, Shahid Kapoor said that the digital space was very different from anything that actors on the big screen were used to. He added that while some actors could do really well on the big screen, it was not necessary they would excel in a digital space. He also said that he was nervous about how people would perceive him when he played a role that was prolonged, not one that would get over in a couple of hours. He said as he was not experienced in that space, he would be interested to see how people would react to his digital debut.

IMAGE: SHAHID KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM