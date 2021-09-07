Shahid Kapoor Shares Doting Wish On Wife Mira's Birthday, Says 'You're Center Of My World'

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated his wife Mira Kapoor's 27th birthday on September 7. Known for flaunting their love on the internet, the duo treats their fans with daily doses of romance with their loved up pictures. Treating with another set of unseen photos, the actor sent a doting wish to his wife on social media. Take a look here:

Shahid Kapoor on Mira Kapoor's birthday

Taking to his Instagram, the 40-year-old actor shared adorable pictures with his wife. In both the pictures, Shahid was seen lovingly embracing his wife. Sharing a doting wish on her birthday, Shahid appreciated their bond of staying with each other through thick and thin. He wrote,

''Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday.''

More on Shahid and Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's wedding was nothing short of an Indian fairytale romance. The actor met his young wife while shooting for his movie Udta Punjab and believed that he failed to impress his father-in-law due to sporting his haggard avatar from the movie to meet him for the first time. According to the reports from She The People, Shahid's first reaction to meeting Mira was that she was too young.

However, then 21-year-old Mira put forward only one condition to marry the Bollywood heartthrob. Mira asked the actor to have uncoloured hair at the wedding ceremony. The couple soon tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in the attendance of many notable artists from the industry. Since going strong in their relationship, Mira has proven to be solid support throughout the actor's successes and failures in the industry.

In other news, Mira Kapoor recently turned into 'Mom the builder' as she took to her Instagram to share a video of her building a JCB for her younger kid Zain. She documented the entire two-hour process of her building the vehicle and penned down a sweet note dedicated to Zain. Mira shares two kids, Misha and Zain, with actor Shahid Kapoor.

