Shahid Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of His Camaraderie With Raashi Khanna In Raj & DK's Next

Shahid Kapoor, who will soon make his digital debut with Raj and DK’s Amazon Prime series, recently gave fans a glimpse into his camaraderie with co-star Raashi Khanna. Both the stars can be seen indulging in behind the scenes fun as they uploaded a photo in which Shahid looks in bewilderment at the camera as Raashi can be seen hugging the director. Shahid also uploaded multiple stories in which the actor can be seen getting his hair and makeup done. Apart from Shahid and Raashi, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi.

Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna share BTS from shoot

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Haider actor uploaded a string of Instagram stories wherein he can be spotted with his mask on, looking confusingly at the camera as co-star Raashi Khanna hugs the director. He captioned the photo as 'No caption needed...' tagging the directors and Raashi. In another story, the actor can be seen with his shirt open as he gets all ready before a shot, captioning it 'Indecent Exposure' with a reference to his bare body. Raashi also posted the same BTS photo, captioning it "It’s ok @shahidkapoorThey love you too! @rajanddk". Have a look.

Earlier this month, Shahid also revealed his look as he gears up for his digital debut. As he waited for his shot, he shared a video, in which he was seen sporting two neck tattoos. Smiling for the camera, he wrote,"Waiting on set call me soon @rajanddk … cant wait to share the frame with @actorvijaysethupathi sorry @raashiikhanna I’ve got too used to having you around on set,”

More about Shahid's quirky drama thriller

The show, which was announced in February this year, will reportedly be a drama thriller being helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who said it's their 'favourite script'. It has been written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

During an interaction on Instagram in June, Shahid said that he was anxious to see how he would be perceived by the audience in a digital space. “I’m very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform,” he said.

In an earlier statement, Shahid also mentioned, "I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. Amazon Prime Video is a fabulous service and it’s a privilege to work with them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience”.

IMAGE: RAASHIIKHANNA/ SHAHID KAPOOR/INSTAGRAM

