Shahid Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of His Tuesday As He Jams To Popular Punjabi Song

After making headlines by flaunting his post-workout "#pump" to shell out major Monday motivation to fans, actor Shahid Kapoor has now shared glimpses of his Tuesday feels on social media. Earlier this morning, the Kabir Singh actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself chilling at home while enjoying the breeze on a lazy afternoon. Following the video, Shahid also posted a photograph showing off his hunky biceps and revealed one of the songs from his playlist.

Shahid Kapoor gives fans a sneak-peek into his Tuesday afternoon

After being spotted at the Mumbai airport by the shutterbugs with beloved wife Mira Rajput over the weekend as they returned to their hometown from an unknown destination, Shahid Kapoor has been spending a lot of leisure time at home, chilling by himself. The 40-year-old actor has been keeping fans updated with his whereabouts on social media lately ever since he flew back to Mumbai. While he recently revealed "getting back to the pump" with a post-workout photo on Instagram yesterday, Shahid has now given fans a peek into his Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier today, i.e. June 29, 2021, the Padmaavat star took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself flaunting his glowing skin as he spent some we-time enjoying the breeze flowing with his hair at his home-sweet-home. In the following IG Story, Shahid Kapoor could be seen posing for the camera striking a poker face look in a grey vest and a black cap as he jammed to the hit Punjabi track, Brown Munde.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's photos from his latest Instagram Stories below:

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were also recently spotted in the city outside their residence by the paparazzi. Yesterday, Viral Bhayani shared a video of the celebrity couple heading towards their car from their Mumbai home on Instagram. In the video, Shahid was snapped rocking a casual look comprising an oversized dark-grey tee over light-grey shorts and a matching pair of shoes. He rounded off his outfit with a black crossbody bag, a black Nike cap, and orange-tinted sunglasses.

Take a look:

IMAGE: SHAHID KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

