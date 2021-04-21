Shahid Kapoor Shares Golden Hour Pic; Wife Mira Rajput Drops A Comment

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor beat mid-week blues by sharing a stunning sunkissed picture of himself. The Jab We Met actor took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to share the photo that left netizens gushing. Not just fans but his wife Mira Rajput and co-star Raashi Khanna were also mesmerized by the picture.

Shahid Kapoor shares his stunning sunkissed photo

In the Instagram post, the Haider actor shared a photo of himself clad in a full-sleeved white shirt as he posed in the sunlight. He was seen sporting long luscious locks and a full-grown beard. He gave a serious expression as he posed by holding his chin with his thumb and looked straight into the camera. Upon sharing the picture, the Udta Punjab actor wrote in the caption "Straight at ya .."(sic).

Soon after he added the post to his Instagram feed, his fans and followers were awestruck with the sunkissed picture and many dropped several heart eyes, fire, and, red hearts emoticons. What stole the show was Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput's reaction, who wrote, "Can't even..." with a fire emoticon. Actor Raashi Khanna, who will be starring with him in his OTT debut, was also impressed by the photo and dropped fire emoticons in the comments.

A sneak peek of Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Shahid Kapoor recently shared a video of him that gave his followers a good laugh. The 40-year-old actor used a goofy face filter in the video and was seen taking a stroll in the backyard. Dressed in a black shirt, he did not say any words but the filter and his eye-roll toward the end was enough to crack up his fans. He wrote in the caption "Walking around alone these days in your backyard without a mask be like...".

About Shahid Kapoor's latest films

Shahid Kapoor was last seen onscreen in the 2019 film Kabir Singh for which he earned a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Actor. He will be seen playing a cricketer in the upcoming sports flick Jersey which is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The film will also star his father, actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 5, 2021, coinciding with Diwali. He will be soon venturing into the digital space with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming thriller-comedy series. The series is yet-to-be-titled and the Padmaavat actor will star alongside Raashi Khanna.

Promo Image Source: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Instagram

