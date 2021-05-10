Shahid Kapoor Shares His Take On Happiness, Says 'it Is Acceptance Of Sufferings'

On Monday afternoon, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, took to his social media space to disseminate the real meaning of ‘happiness’ amongst his followers. The Kabir Singh actor used an artistic painting created by Nazim Hikmat that depicts the ‘picture of happiness’. Upon seeing the post, not only fans but even celebs began praising the star for sharing a unique life lesson amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Shahid Kapoor shares the real meaning of Happiness

In the painting shared by him, fans can see a huge family cramped up in a broken bed along with their pets. The house of the family appears to be a shabby place and it seems that they cannot afford luxurious items in their life. However, the happiness in the smiles of all the family members hasn’t diminished a tad bit. Talking about the same, Shahid Kapoor shared,

PICTURE OF HAPPINESS:

NAZIM HIKMAT

The great Turkish poet - once asked his friend Abidin Dino(Turkish artist and well-known painter), to draw a picture of HAPPINESS. He drew a picture of a whole family - cramped up on a broken bed, under a leaky roof in a shabby room, but still with a smile on each member's face!

Happiness is not absence of sufferings but acceptance of sufferings…

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it received a thumbs up from his fan army. When the picture caught the attention of his Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur, even the actor couldn’t control herself from complimenting the star. She wrote, ‘beautiful’ in the comment section of the post. Meanwhile, fans flooded the picture with red-heart emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to the post:

This post just comes days after Shahid Kapoor penned an emotional note for his mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day 2021. He said, “Happy Mother’s Day. She is always the wind beneath our wings. Her gaze is loving and forgiving and always sees us as the best version of ourselves. She has nurtured us with so much love that we are capable of passing it on and spreading it into the world. Being the older one by almost 14 years my bond with mom has been very unique, like a friend. And our journey has been beyond words. There is no one who can be you mom”. Take a look at the post below:

(Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.