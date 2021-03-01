Shahid Kapoor Shares Old Pic Of Himself Surrounded By Fans, Says 'This Love Is Rare'

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently took to his Instagram to share a photo of the immense admiration he received from his fans. The photo appeared to be clicked during the promotional event of his hit film, Kabir Singh where his fans are seen wearing cut-out masks of the actor’s look from the movie. Check it out:

Shahid Kapoor feels ‘blessed’ on receiving love from fans

In the picture, Shahid is seen stylishly posing for the camera. He is wearing a black and white printed shirt and a pair of cream-coloured trousers. He has completed his look with a black stag-printed blazer. His hair is dishevelled and Shahid is also sporting a pair of black shades. His fans are standing behind him and many of them have worn the cut-out masks of the actor’s look from Kabir Singh. In the caption of the post, Shahid wrote, “This love is rare. #blessed to have it. Amazing #memories”.

Shahid’s picture garnered over 981K likes and is still counting. As soon as the post was shared, his Instagram family commented on the post to express their admiration for him. Many have used the fire and the red heart emojis to comment on the picture. See their reactions below:

Shahid Kapoor's birthday celebration

Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 40th birthday on February 26, 2021. On the occasion of Shahid Kapoor's birthday, his wife Mira wished him on social media by sharing an adorable picture of them together. She is kissing Shahid on the cheek and the couple is all smiles for the camera. Both have also colour coordinated their outfits for the special day. Mira also wrote a quirky birthday note for her husband in the caption of the post. She wrote, “I like me better when I’m with you. Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby”.

On the work front

Shahid has wrapped his upcoming sports drama film Jersey. This is one of the most anticipated of Shahid Kapoor's movies as he is essaying the character of a cricketer. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. It is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanurin and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles. It is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

