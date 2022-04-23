Shahid Kapoor Showers Praise On Co-star Alia Bhatt; 'She Has Done Well In Her Careeer'

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently receiving heaps of praises for his performance in the film Jersey which recently hit the screens on April 22. The promotions of the sports drama film are going on in full swing. With this, the actor recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel where he was seen showering praises on his former co-star Alia Bhatt.

Shahid Kapoor is 'proud' of her co-star Alia Bhatt

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared screen space with each other twice once in the 2015's romantic comedy film Shaandaar and in the 2016 crime drama film Udta Punjab. In a recent interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Shahid talked about his former co-star and said that he is really proud to see her doing well in her career.

The Kabir Singh actor said that despite being offered a different and unusual role in Udta Punjab, Alia played her character so well. Adding to this Shahid said-

“I feel like I have seen her grow into the human being she is today because I have worked with her at a very early stage in her career…And, I think when Shaandaar happened it was very early, and then, I sent her script for Udta Punjab and told her that ‘you should do this role’ and the director was not convinced that she could do it because she has fair skin and she is a city-ish kind of girl so he thought she’s not right for the character but she met us and morphosized herself in the character…”

Further, talking about how proud he is of Alia as she has managed to prove to the world that she can carry a film entirely on her shoulders without the need of a hero. Shahid Kapoor said-

“ I am very proud to see how well she has done so early in her career and how she become such a thorough professional. She is somebody who’s motivating most of the younger actresses to do work and take ownerships of their careers. She has shown the world that you don’t need a hero if you are good enough, you can hold it (movie) on your own”

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her last film Gangubai Kathiawadi which is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Alia Bhatt starrer had a terrific response at the box office.

Image: Instagram@shahidkapoor, aliaabhatt