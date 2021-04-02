Shahid Kapoor Sings Random Words With 'OhMyFace' Filter Leaving His Followers In Splits

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday night to share a video of him in an Instagram filter which left everyone in splits. Shahid Kapoor had used the 'Oh my Face' filter which only makes eyes and lips visible on the face giving it a funny look. He was seen singing the words "oh yaariyaan" in a stretched tone and then rambling other words like "mera dil tutiyaan" and with random syllables making it even more hilarious. He captioned the reel "We are open to remixes".

Check out Shahid Kapoor's "Open to remixes" video that left his fans in splits

Shahid Kapoor's video left everyone in splits with many followers writing laughing face emoticons in comments. Actor Kunal Kemmu actually went on to comment the lines from Shahid's video and wrote "And the Award for the best soul-stirring rendition goes to "Ooo Yarriyaan aaaaa tuni meriyan di dil todiyaaan aaaa tunu meriyan di dil todiyaaan ni aaaaan aaaaa aaan aaye" to which Shahid Kapoor replied "for all those asking for lyrics!". Ishaan Khatter commented " what on earth" with laughing emoticons to which Shahid's wife Mira replied, "my thoughts exactly".

A look at Shahid Kapoor's photos on Instagram

On the occasion of Holi on Monday, Shahid Kapoor shared a video with his wife Mira Rajput and both of them were covered in colours and were seen enjoying some sweet kisses. Shahid was seen in a white shirt whereas Mira wore a tie-dye outfit and both of them had multiple shades of gulaal on their faces. The video was a collection of pictures and all of them showed Shahid cuddling with his wife and giving kisses on her cheek.

In Shahid Kapoor's recent post on Instagram for a brand's promotion, his wife Mira could not help but gush over his punctuality. Shahid Kapoor had added a photo of him in a salmon coloured shirt and showing off a watch for a brand's promotion. Taking to comments, wife Mira wrote "For the guy who’s always on time," she commented, adding a kissing emoji.

Last week, even Mira Kapoor added a hilarious meme with her and Shahid Kapoor's photo which left her followers in splits. Mira added a photo of her in a pink jumper and sunglasses and she was seen smiling whereas Shahid was seen ahead of her in sunglasses giving a smile. She wrote in the photo, "Meeting a stranger in a mask, "Hello, How are, Khana Kha Ke Jaana!" ", a famous funny dialogue from the comedy show Khichdi. She wrote in the caption "I'm definitely not the only one!" with a laughing emoticon.

