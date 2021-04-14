Shahid Kapoor Snapped In Goa While Shooting For Untitled Upcoming Web Series | Watch

Indian actor Shahid Kapoor was recently snapped in Goa during a shoot for his next project. The actor was getting ready for his shoot while he was checking himself in a mirror. Shahid was surrounded by make-up artists and several crew members in the video.

Shahid Kapoor shooting in Goa

Photographer Manav Manglani shot a video of Shahid preparing for his shoot in Goa. The caption of the video read, '#ShahidKapoor shoots for his next flick in #Goa #Wednesday'. Shahid wore a white and blue coloured printed shirt with brown pants.

Shahid Kapoor's online debut

Shahid Kapoor's next project for which he is shooting in Goa is not revealed yet. However, it is confirmed that the actor is shooting for his web series debut in Goa with the filmmaker duo Raj and DK. The official Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video India shared a picture of Shahid Kapoor with Raj and DK on February 18, 2021. The caption of the post read, 'jab we met @shahidkapoor welcome to the amazon fam for a shaandaar debut with @rajanddk ðŸŽ‰ stay tuned! (yes it's an amazon original series)'.

Shahid Kapoor's photos and videos from his shoot in Goa

Shahid Kapoor will be appearing opposite actor Raashii Khanna in this upcoming thriller series by Raj and DK. The filmmaker duo posted a video featuring Raashii singing and a cameo by Shahid at the end. Raashii Khanna took to her Instagram handle to repost the video. In the caption, Raashii wrote '#repost You know whose singing they majorly were talking about.. ðŸ¤« Wait till the end ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ #goadiaries'.

Raashii shared another BTS picture with the team featuring Shahid, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna D.K. In the caption of the picture, Raashii wrote 'Never a dull moment around them..! @shahidkapoor @rajanddk #bts ðŸ¤'. Raj and DK's official Instagram handle later reposted the same photo. Here is the photo she posted.

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

Shahid will be starring in the upcoming film Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film is the remake of the Telugu film of the same name starring Nani in the lead role. It is set to release on November 5, 2021.

