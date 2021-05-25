Shahid Kapoor Strikes A Pose In New Dapper Post, Says ‘Stay Sharp’, See Pic

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to surprise fans with some latest shots of his photoshoot. The actor who is known to share several pictures from his shoots or set life uploaded a dapper-looking photo of himself. Shahid Kapoor was seen in formal attire which seemed to amaze fans thanks to the regal look the actor posed in. The actor shared two such pictures from the photoshoot which seemed to have been loved by the fans who bombard the post with a number of likes and comments as soon as it was uploaded to his social media accounts.

Shahid Kapoor wows fans with his suave look

Over the years Shahid Kapoor has been one of the most loved actors and fans often follow his style sense. Thus pictures shared by the actor often act as inspiration for his fans. The same reaction was observed for his latest post with a black and white formal attire. Shahid Kapoor wore a white shirt with black buttons and had the bow undone. The undone bow then hung from his neck giving the actor a stylish yet elegant look. In the first picture, Shahid Kapoor poses with folded sleeves and opened buttons, in the next picture right after that Shahid is seen gazing away into the distance as he poses seated on a chase with the same attire.

The actor shared the two images in a single post with the caption to stay sharp. He further wrote "wait for it" and ended his caption. Fans agreed to Shahid’s caption and mentioned that the actor did look entirely sharp and amazing in the pictures shared by him. At the time of this writing, the actor's post has garnered over a million likes and seven thousand comments overall. The actor's hairstyle too had been complemented by the fans along with some of his celebrity friends who also seemed amazed by the dapper post uploaded by the actor.

Shahid Kapoor has been sharing several images on his social media that have been loved by the fans who seem to enjoy his posts. The actor also shared some selfies a while ago which also received tremendous compliments from his fans. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has been preparing for his next and much-awaited film Jersey. The actor shared news of National Award achievements won by the original film and thanked them for the added pressure. Thus fans too seemed extremely excited for Shahid Kapoor’s next and wished him all the best for the film.

