Shahid Kapoor Surprises Fans At Jab We Met Screening; Blows Kisses, Takes Selfies

Shahid Kapoor recently attended a special screening of his 2007 film Jab We Met at a multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. He met and greeted his fans in the cinema hall after attending Shehzada premiere. The Imtiaz Ali directorial, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, was re-released in theatres 16 years on, marking the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

The Kabir Singh actor also shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he was seen making his way to the theatre. He flashed a bright smile after watching fans grooving to the movie song Mauja Mauja, which played at the end of the film. While the crowd cheered for Shahid, he greeted fans, shook hands with them, blew kisses and took selfies with them.

Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali also took to his Instagram handle and shared the video. The filmmaker wrote, "When Aditya Kashyap comes to see audience reaction in theatre. #jabwemet #imtiazalithestoryteller #kareenakapoor #shahidkapoor #adityakashyap #bollywood #pvrcinemas (sic)."

Shahid Kapoor makes web series debut with Farzi

After spending two decades in the industry, Shahid Kapoor recently made his OTT debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's Farzi. All episodes are streaming on Prime Video. In the crime show, Shahid plays the role of Sunny, an ambitious man who takes to the world of crime and gets into the business of counterfeit currency.

The series also stars south star Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora and Amol Palekar. Shahid is also set to feature in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bloody Daddy. It is the remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche.

Shahid is known for his roles in Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmavat, and Jersey among others.