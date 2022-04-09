Shahid Kapoor Talks About Embracing Fatherhood; 'my Approach Towards Life Has Changed'

Actor Shahid Kapoor has been currently busy promoting his highly anticipated film, Jersey, along with co-star Mrunal Thakur. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie is the upcoming sports drama flick featuring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur essaying the lead role of Arjun Talwar and Vidya Talwar respectively. The film is set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.

Apart from that, Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly a doting father to two kids, Misha and Zain. The Udta Punjab fame recently opened up about the joys of becoming a parent. He even credited his kids for making him realise the value of his own parents.

Shahid Kapoor credits Misha & Zain for making him realize the value of parents

In a recent interview with ANI, the Jab We Met star spoke about how he feels being a parent. Terming fatherhood a life-changing experience, Shahid said that everything changes after the birth of a child. He further added that his point of view has been changed since Zain and Misha arrived in his life. The Haider fame said, "When you have children in your life, you can’t just think from your point of view… me something similar happened. My approach to life has changed."

Continuing his part, Shahid asserted that Misha and Zain taught him the true importance of parents and he is now fully convinced that people only realize the real importance of parents when they become parents themselves. The actor emphasized, "We should never take our parents for granted."

'I'm still a child to my parents': Shahid Kapoor

Talking about his inner child, Kapoor said that he is 41 years old but is still a child to his parents. The Kabir Singh actor stated, "Whenever I meet my mother or when I meet my father, I don’t hesitate to feel like a child to behave in Regardless of age, we will always be their children."

More on Jersey

Shahid's forthcoming film, Jersey, is more about a father-son relationship. The film follows the story of a sportsperson deciding to follow his dream while navigating his tumultuous relationship as a father and a husband. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, other prominent actors in the film will include Pankaj Kapur as Madhav Sharma, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar aka Kittu, and Shishir Sharma as Atul, Geetika Mehandru as Jasleen Shergil, Rudrashish Majumdar as Rudra Juneja, Rituraj Singh and others.

Image: Twitter/@hellolalit