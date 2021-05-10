Shahid Kapoor Thanks Fans On Completing 18 Years In Bollywood; Mom Neliima Azeem Reacts

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor completed 18 years in the industry on April 10, 2021. To celebrate his milestone, the actor took to his verified social media handle and extended gratitude towards his fans. In his latest Instagram entry, the actor can be seen lying on the grass while glancing at the camera for a selfie. Instagramming the photo, he wrote a brief caption, which read, "Thank you all for all the wishes. It’s always special to turn 18. Keep it real. Be the change. Find every possible moment to be grateful. Make it count you all. Tomorrow is today."

Shahid Kapoor completes 18 years in B'wood

Within a couple of hours, the picture post on the Jab We Met actor's feed managed to garner more than a million double-taps and is still counting. Many from Kapoor's 30M+ Instagram followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Red-heart and fire emoticons were a common sight in his comments box. Interestingly among many others, Shahid Kapoor's mother Neliima Azeem also reacted to his son's milestone. She dropped two comments. In the first comment, she showered blessings on Shahid while she went gaga over his selfie in the second.

More about Shahid Kapoor's first film

Although Kapoor was featured in Dil to Pagal Hai (1997) and Taal (1999) as a background dancer, his first featured film was 2003's release Ishq Vishk. The coming-of-age romance film was directed by Ken Ghosh and the ensemble star cast of the film also featured Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury. The film was a BO hit. The lead pair of Kapoor and Rao gained popularity and the duo reunited for several projects post-Ishq Vishk's release.

On the professional front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in 2019's release Kabir Singh, in which he romanced actor Kiara Advani. Though the film was subjected to online criticism directed at it for glamorising misogyny and toxic masculinity, it turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of that year. The film was a Hindi remake of a Telugu film titled Arjun Reddy.

Currently, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming film Jersey, which is also a Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The original film featured popular South actor Nani in the lead. The sports drama will revolve around a former cricketer, who decides to play again for his son.

