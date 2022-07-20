Shahid Kapoor To Join Hands With Dinesh Vijan For Unique Love Story? Here's All About It

After the success of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, the actor has been flooded with several project offers. While he has already wrapped the shooting schedule of one of his next projects, Farzi with Ali Abbas Zafar, now it is believed he is all set to team up with Dinesh Vijan for the first time.

Even though Shahid's previous outing Jersey might have not faired considerably well at the box office, however, the popularity of the actor refuses to fade in. Loaded with a plethora of films in his kitty, the actor seemed to have signed another film with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Production.

Shahid Kapoor to team up with Dinesh Vijan?

After returning from his European holiday with his wife Mira Rajput and kids, the actor has pulled his socks and is back to his professional commitments once again. According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the actor informed that Shahid has been discussing a probable collaboration with Dinesh Vijan for a while now and things have finally fallen into place.

The source further revealed that the Jab We Met star loved the subject of the film and has already signed the dotted lines. The film is expected to go on floors in the last quarter of 2022. As per reports by the leading entertainment daily, the actor's next project is a unique kind of love story.

"It's Maddock's biggest love story to date. The yet untitled film will be shot in India and abroad. The makers are looking to shoot in Mumbai, Delhi, and multiple European countries. The pre-production work has already begun, with multiple teams going on a recce," the source added.

The director's name has been kept under wraps for now. Apart from the next project which is on the verge of getting finalised, Maddock has multiple exciting projects in the making. The first in line for the 2022 theatrical release include Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. They also have the yet untitled Laxman Uttekar directorial fronted by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Shahid currently has Farzi, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and created by The Family Man duo, Raj & DK in his kitty.

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla