Shahid Kapoor To Join Hands With Sajid Nadiadwala For An Upcoming Social-drama?

Recently, a report, published by a leading entertainment portal, stated that the producer Sajid Nadiadwala is gearing up to join hands with actor Shahid Kapoor for their second collaboration. The report further revealed that though Shahid Kapoor has liked the idea and project, the actor is yet to give the green signal. The report also added that the discussion between the producer-actor duo is currently on, and if everything falls in place, they will proceed with paper works.

Shahid Kapoor's next with Sajid Nadiadwala?

The same report also spilled some beans around the upcoming flick. The film is speculated to be a social drama with a social-political angle. The report further stated that the film will have an A list actor for the leading lady's character. The report added the leading lady's part will be a bit heavier than the male lead. And, the political angle will have the male lead’s romance as the big backdrop. On the other side, neither the actor nor the producer has made any official announcement for the same.

Interestingly, if things will fall into places, the upcoming flick will mark the second collaboration of Shahid Kapoor and Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor-producer duo joined hands for the first time in 2017. Though Rangoon, starring Shahid along with Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut, was a BO debacle, the lead cast bagged a positive response from the critics for their performance.

Shahid Kapoor's films

Talking about the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh, the Hindi adaptation of a Telugu-language film. The film starring him along with Kiara Advani was a major success at the BO. Though the film received criticism on the internet, it rose to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2019.

Before the announcement of Coronavirus-induced lockdown, Shahid Kapoor was gearing up for his upcoming sports-drama, Jersey, which is also a Hindi adaptation of a Telugu release with the same title. Shahid will be seen playing the character of a cricketer and a father in the upcoming flick. Apart from this, a report of a leading news portal stated that the makers of an upcoming Tamil-language film, Soorarai Pottru, are planning to craft a Hindi adaptation of the film and the makers have approached Shahid Kapoor for the same.

