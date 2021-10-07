Shahid Kapoor To Kick Off Ali Abbas Zafar’s Film With An Action Sequence In Mumbai?

Shahid Kapoor has multiple projects in his pipeline, ranging from his web series debut with director duo Raj & DK, his sports drama Jersey and now an untitled collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar. As per Mid Day reports, the Haider star's first film with Ali Abbas will be an adaptation of the 2011 French film, Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night). The movie is slated to hit the floors soon with an 'elaborate action sequence' by the actor in Mumbai.

The Udta Punjab actor, who will begin his reading and preparation work next week, will be seen in the role of a cop chasing the drug lords. The report by the aforementioned outlet further stated that while the director is keeping the groundwork ready, the first schedule will be shot across suburban Mumbai.

Shahid Kapoor to start shooting for Ali Abbas' next?

For the unversed, Nuit Blanche has already been remade in Tamil and Telugu as Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam respectively and now the Kabir Singh actor will star in another rendition of the 2011 action thriller film, directed by Frédéric Jardin.

The French film is based on the police detective Vincent, who plans to rob a gang of drug couriers after realising that the cocaine he has, is owned by a drug dealer and nightclub owner Jose Marciano. Jose abducts Vincent's son, assuring his return only when he gets the cocaine held by the detective. As soon as Vincent finalises the deal, he realises that the cocaine has vanished. What follows is the tumultuous journey of him finding another way to rescue his son. The film premiered at the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival, receiving positive feedbacks from the critics.

Shahid Kapoor's on the work front

The actor, who was last seen in the commercial blockbuster Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama, Jersey, which is set to premiere on December 31 this year. The movie, which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. Apart from this, he will also be making his OTT debut with The Family Man director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. His OTT debut project also stars Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIABBASZAFAR/ PTI)