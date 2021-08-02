Shahid Kapoor Treats Fans With First Look From Digital Debut; Raashi Khanna Reacts

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in the romance drama Kabir Singh, is now all set to make his digital debut with an untitled Amazon Prime Video thriller series. The series also cast Raashi Khanna as Shahid's co-lead. It is also ready to welcome South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi. As Shahid is excited to share the screen with the South actor, he unveiled his first tattooed look from the film.

Shahid Kapoor's first look from his digital debut

Shahid Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a small video of him unveiling his tattooed look from the show. Shahid used his time in between shots to treat his fans with a look from the upcoming series. In the video, Shahid had two tattoos on his neck. He turned towards the camera, winked at it and then smiled. In the caption, the Jab We Met actor mentioned how he is excited to the screen, for the first time, with the South Indian star Vijay Sethupathi. He wrote, "Waiting on set call me soon @rajanddk … can't wait to share the frame with @actorvijaysethupathi". He further apologised to his co-star Raashi Khanna for not being excited to work with her anymore, as he is used to having her on the sets of the show. He wrote, "sorry @raashiikhanna I’ve got too used to having you around on set 👅".

Shahid Kapoor's co-star Raashi Khanna reacted to his latest post. In the comment section, she wrote, "Ghar ki murgi daal barabar..! Anyway, everything is excused for @actorvijaysethupathi sir. ❤️ I had similar emotions today..!! Ask @rajanddk 🤣". The creators of the show, Raj and DK also commented on Shahid's post and wrote, "Shot ready! Let’s roll! 🎥". The video garnered over 2.7 million views.

Details about Shahid Kapoor's digital debut

The famous creators of the Family Man series will soon bring another thriller show on Amazon Prime Video. The show is currently untitled and most of the details are still under wraps. According to Bollywood Hungama, the first season of the series will have 10 episodes. Shahid will also be seen in the upcoming film Jersey.

