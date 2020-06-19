Shahid Kapoor Pays His Final Respects To Indian Soldiers Martyred At Galwan Valley

The battle between Indian and Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan Valley resulted in casualties on both sides. The confrontation occurred on June 15, 2020, and 20 Indian army officials lost their lives in the fierce gunfight. News of the conflict soon went viral on social media, and hundreds of Indian netizens paid their tributes to brave soldiers who lost their lives.

Even several Bollywood celebs took to social media to pay their last respects to the 20 soldiers. Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is known for playing the role of Kabir Singh, paid tribute to the Indian army officials on his Twitter page. He also sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Shahid Kapoor pays tribute to 20 Indian army officials who passed away at Galwan Valley

The highest respect to our jawans. And deepest condolences to the families of these heroes. 🙏 https://t.co/9bgVCbN5La — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 19, 2020

Above is Shahid Kapoor's tribute to the Indian army officials who died during the India-China conflict at Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The actor also shared the names and photos of the 20 men who lost their lives during the battle. In the caption for this post, the actor said that he had the highest respect for India's jawans. He also sent his deepest condolences to the families of the late heroes.

Some fans appreciated Shahid Kapoor's tribute to the late soldiers. However, many netizens slammed Shahid Kapoor, not for his tribute, but for a video that featured him with Sushant Singh Rajput. Most replies to Shahid Kapoor's tweet were related to this video, where he and Shah Rukh Khan playfully mocked Sushant Singh Rajput at an award ceremony.

The part of Iifa Awards that people should watch before slamming Shahid & SRK

Here you can clearly see #ShahidKapoor and #ShahRukhKhan smiling for #SushanthSinghRajput & following his dance steps too because what happened earlier was scripted & it was just for fun as usual shows pic.twitter.com/kn4AGUpns2 — Nimra❤SK💎 (@shanatic_nimra1) June 18, 2020

Shahid Kapoor is not the only Bollywood celeb who has paid tribute to the Indian Army after the battle at Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Other celebs who have paid their respects include Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. In her tribute, Anushka Sharma said that as a soldier's daughter, she always felt a personal loss when a soldier died. She also prayed for peace and strength for the families of the deceased.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a heartfelt message on social media after the incident at Galwan Valley. The actor stated that her heart went out to the soldiers and the families. She also hoped that their families had the strength to cope with this irreparable loss. She also shared a short poem in memory of the 20 lost soldiers.

[Promo from Shahid Kapoor Instagram]

