Shahid Kapoor Updates About His Film 'Bull' Being Put On Hold, Says 'A Lot Has To Be Done'

Actor Shahid Kapoor has been quite busy with the promotions of his upcoming sports drama Jersey. With a list of films lined up in his kitty, the actor is sure to witness a power-packed year. However, one of his highly anticipated films Bull which was announced last year seems to have been put on hold.

On November 17, Amar Bhutala and Bhushan Kumar announced that they are teaming up with Shahid Kapoor on a film titled Bull. The duo also confirmed that the film will release on April 7, 2023. It was to feature Shahid as a paratrooper with Aditya Nimbalkar as the director. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor confirmed that the film has been put on hold for now.

Shahid Kapoor updates about next project Bull

Talking about the same, the actor revealed that a lot of work is pending that needs to be figured out before the film goes on the floor this year. Elaborating upon the same, Shahid was quick to question the filming being officially announced. Having said that, he quickly said that Bull is not happening right now as the team is not able to start it.

He further stated that the film was a logistical nightmare due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shahid explained that ‘there’s a lot of things that need to be figured out since, the film warrants a certain scale. So, we got to sit down and see if it's possible to make Bull right now, or not.”

According to earlier revelations made by the makers, the film was slated to go on floors by early 2022, with a schedule spanning over 8 months. It was touted to be high on VFX film, with Shahid on a mission of redeeming himself and the country. It was among the most anticipated films among Shahid Kapoor fans, but they're certainly seems to be a delay in the film now.

Currently, on the professional front, Shahid is gearing up for the big-screen release of his sports drama, Jersey, on April 14. The actor also has an action thriller with Ali Abbas Zafar under his kitty, as also director duo Raj and DK’s web series for Amazon Prime. He is presently riding on a high with the success of Kabir Singh and is expecting to recreate the box office magic with Jersey.



IMAGE: Instagram/ShahidKapoor