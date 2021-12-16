Shahid Kapoor Wishes Ishaan Khatter & 'Jersey' Co-star Mrunal Thakur Best For 'Pippa'

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama Jersey. The actor will portray the role of an ex-cricketer, who decides to go back to playing the sport for the sake of his son. While Shahid is currently busy promoting his upcoming release, he is also supporting his little brother Ishaan Khatter for his forthcoming war drama, Pippa. The actor recently sent warm wishes to his brother and the entire crew for the movie's success.

Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur have been rigorously shooting for their upcoming film Pippa. The stars recently shared some snaps from the film and announced its release date. On Vijay Diwas, the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Ishaan and Mrunal took to their social media handles and paid their heartfelt tribute to the brave hearts. They also announced the upcoming movie, based on the war, will hit the screens on December 9, 2022. Shahid Kapoor also shared the film's poster and wished the best for his brother Ishaan and Jersey co-star, Mrunal Thakur. He wrote, "All the best team Pippa," while tagging the movie's team.

Ishaan Khatter on 'Pippa'

Ishaan Khatter is seemingly emotionally attached to the upcoming war drama. Sharing the film's poster, the Dhadak actor penned a note expressing how the film has already become his favourite. He revealed the crew are currently filming and wrote, "Blood, sweat and tears. In the midst of shoot and it’s already one of my best filming experiences so far." He further asserted the makers and cast are set to bring an honest story of sacrifice. He wrote, "We’re putting in the work to bring an honest, visceral and authentic story of bravado and sacrifice, but also comradeship and brotherhood to the big screens for you.. and lest I forget - the story of an army family navigating a war."

More about upcoming war drama Pippa

The upcoming Raja Krishna Menon directorial is set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Ishaan Khatter will play the lead role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who fought on the eastern front with his siblings. Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli will play Balram Mehta's siblings while veteran actor Soni Razdan will portray the role of their mother.

Image: PTI/@Instagram/@ishaankhatter