Shahid Kapoor 'would Love' To Do A Dance Film: 'Read A Few Scripts But It Didn't Click'

On June 21, 2021, Shahid Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle and went live for a question and answer round with his fans and followers. The actor went live to celebrate two years of his blockbuster hit flick, Kabir Singh. During his live interactive session, the Jab We Met actor also spilt secrets from the film's sets. He also gave an update about his upcoming film, Jersey. One of his fans also questioned him about doing a dance film and Shahid was quick to answer that he is waiting for it to come along.

Shahid Kapoor 'would love' to do a dance film

During the live session, a fan also asked him about his plans to be a part of a dance film. The star admitted that he did read a few scripts, and said, "I would love to do a film where I can dance. I read a few scripts but it didn't click". As the actor went live to mark two years of Kabir Singh, Shahid said, "Thank you for making the most broken and flawed character my most successful film".

Several fans asked Shahid about his most 'fun memory' from the sets of Kabir Singh and Shahid revealed when he and the cast had a snow fight in Mussoorie. The shoot was cancelled due to heavy snowfall and roads were blocked. The actor said, "We couldn't get to the shooting location, and out of nowhere the crew started a snow fight". He continued with a big smile on his face, "Kiara (Advani) was hiding in her hotel as she didn't want her look to get spoiled. But we found out and went to her room and destroyed it".

Shahid is currently gearing up for the release of his sports film, Jersey. Shahid Kapoor's latest film will be releasing in the month of November during Diwali. The film features Shahid along with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. It is bankrolled by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, and helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The actor will also make his OTT debut soon.

A peek into Shahid Kapoor's photos

IMAGE: SHAHID KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

