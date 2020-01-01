Shahid Kapoor's Best Love Songs That You Can Listen To On A Loop

Shahid Kapoor is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry with the 2003 movie Ishq Vishq (2003) and hasn’t looked back since. Shahid Kapoor’s movies have gone through many ups and downs, but the songs he has featured in have always been a hit. From shaking a leg to romancing on his songs, people have always loved Shahid Kapoor’s songs. Here are the best love songs of Shahid Kapoor-

Shahid Kapoor's best love songs

Ek Dil Ek Jaan

Ek Dil Ek Jaan is from the movie Padmaavat (2018). The song is sung by Shivam Pathak. It features Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's Best Songs That Will Make You Love Him Even More

Bakhuda Tumhi Ho

Bakhuda Tumhi Ho is from the movie Kismat Konnection (2008). The song is sung by Atif Aslam and Alka Yagnik. It features Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan.

Main Rang Sharbaton Ka

Main Rang Sharbaton Ka is from the movie Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013). The song is sung by Atif Aslam and Chinmayi Sripaada. It features Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Says THIS Is Why He Is Grateful For Kabir Singh's Success

Dhokha Dhadi

Dhokha Dhadi is from the movie R Rajkumar (2013). The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Palak Muchhal. It features Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

Is This Love

Is This Love is from the movie Kismat Konnection (2008). The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. It features Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Dons Santa Suit For Christmas, Wife Mira Calls Him A 'fit Santa'

Tum Se Hi

Tum Se Hi is from the movie Jab We Met (2007). The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan. It features Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ikk Kudi

Ikk Kudi is from the movie Udta Punjab (2016). The song is sung by Shahid Mallya. It features Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Hates Wearing THIS Colour, Reveals Stylist Anisha Jain

Kaise Hua

Kaise Hua is from the movie Kabir Singh (2019). The song is sung by Vishal Mishra. It features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.