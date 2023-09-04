Shahid Kapoor’s Brother Ruhaan Kapoor Weds Manukriti Pahwa, See Inside Photos

Quick links:
Ruhaan Kapoor, son of Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak tied the knot recently. While the wedding was a private affair, several inside photos have been doing the rounds on social media.
Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle. Here, she is seen posing with the groom and his father.
In this photo, the newlyweds posed with the mehendi artist. They posed all smiles for the happy snap.
Ruhaan's half-brother Shahid Kapoor shared a photo wherein he was seen posing with his father Pankaj Kapur. They sported white turbans.
Ruhaan and his wife Manukriti Pahwa recently hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai. The gala event was held at One8 Commune in Juhu, Mumbai.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the reception venue. They opted for formal ensembles.
Mira shared her photos of her desi avatar. For one of the events, she wore a blue saree. For another one, she wore a red sharara and accessorised her look with her heavy jewellery.