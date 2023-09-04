Last Updated:

Shahid Kapoor’s Brother Ruhaan Kapoor Weds Manukriti Pahwa, See Inside Photos

Ruhaan Kapoor, son of Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, recently tied the knot. While the wedding was a private affair, take a look at some of the inside photos.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Shahid Kapoor
1/11
Image: Instagram

Ruhaan Kapoor, son of Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak tied the knot recently. While the wedding was a private affair, several inside photos have been doing the rounds on social media. 

Shahid Kapoor
2/11
Image: Instagram

Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle. Here, she is seen posing with the groom and his father. 

Shahid Kapoor
3/11
Image: Instagram

In this photo, the newlyweds posed with the mehendi artist. They posed all smiles for the happy snap.

Shahid Kapoor
4/11
Image: Instagram

Here, Supriya Pathak is seen flaunting her henna-clad hands. 

Shahid Kapoor
5/11
Image: Instagram

Ruhaan's half-brother Shahid Kapoor shared a photo wherein he was seen posing with his father  Pankaj Kapur. They sported white turbans. 

Shahid Kapoor
6/11
Image: Instagram

Ruhaan and his wife Manukriti Pahwa recently hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai. The gala event was held at One8 Commune in Juhu, Mumbai.

Shahid Kapoor
7/11
Image: Instagram

Father of the groom, Pankaj Kapur was snapped at the wedding location as he welcomed guests.

Shahid Kapoor
8/11
Image: Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the reception venue. They opted for formal ensembles. 

Shahid Kapoor
9/11
Image: Instagram

Mira shared her photos of her desi avatar. For one of the events, she wore a blue saree. For another one, she wore a red sharara and accessorised her look with her heavy jewellery. 

Shahid Kapoor
10/11
Image: Instagram

Shahid Kapoor looked suave in suits. From beige to grey, he wore trendy colours. 

Shahid Kapoor
11/11
Image: Instagram

Recently, a group photo from the wedding festivities is doing the rounds on social media. In the photo, the entire Kapoor family came together for a happy frame.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Babil Khan, Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana arrive at Friday Night Plan film screening | Photos

Babil Khan, Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana arrive at Friday Night Plan film screening | Photos
Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner divorce: A look at the couple’s relationship timeline

Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner divorce: A look at the couple’s relationship timeline
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com