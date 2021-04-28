Shahid Kapoor’s Daughter Writes 'love Letter' To Her ‘dadi’, Mira Rajput Shares A Peek

As Mumbai is currently under lockdown and the citizens are forced to lock themselves inside their homes in order to curb the virus, many people are missing their loved ones as they are unable to spend time or meet with their family members. It seems that Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha Kapoor is missing her paternal grandmother Neliima Azeem a lot and has decided to write a letter expressing that she is missing her dadi (grandmother). Neliima Azeem lives with Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter in Mumbai.

Shahid Kapoor's daughter writes love letter for "dadi" Neliima Azeem

In the photo shared on Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram, we see the words, "Dear Dadi Missing you call me when you are free." written by the 4-year-old. Mira Kapoor clicked the picture when Misha was in the midst of writing the letter as we can see the toddler's hand drawing a heart on the page. It seems that father Shahid Kapoor was helping his daughter with writing the letter as we see his hand holding the paper in place. The said love letter is also written on a customised paper which has mint green borders and Misha's name printed on top of it with various teacup drawings. Check it out:

Netizens react to Mira Rajput's photo

The netizens were all hearts for the toddler and found her gesture adorable. They also commented that Misha is a smart little girl and showered the young toddler with praises. Shahid Kapoor's Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur also commented on the picture with an "awwww." Read the comments below:

A glimpse into Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram

Both Mira and Shahid often treat their fans with glimpses of their family time on Instagram. Earlier, Mira had shared a picture of herself and Shahid with helmets over their heads before going on a bike ride. In the picture, Shahid was seen adjusting Mira's helmet to which she teased him by calling him "ACP Shadyuman".

The couple had shared a series of mushy pictures of themselves in the form of a video on Instagram from their 2021 Holi celebrations.

On Shahid's 40th birthday, his wife had shared an adorable picture of the two and penned a romantic note expressing her love for him.

A look at Shahid Kapoor's latest movies and other projects

Shahid Kapoor did not have any movie releases in 2020 and was last seen in the 2019 movie Kabir Singh. He will be next seen in the movie Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. The actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer in the sports flick and the movie will also feature his dad Pankaj Kapur. The movie is scheduled for a Diwali release on November 5, 2021. Other than that, Shahid will be making his digital debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming thriller-comedy series alongside Raashi Khanna.

