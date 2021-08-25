Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' Co-star Shenaz Reveals She And Amrita Rao Did Not Get Along

Shahid Kapoor made his acting debut with the Bollywood film Ishq Vishk in 2003. The actor worked with Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury. While Shenaz and Shahid did not have an issue in getting along, Shenaaz found it difficult to hit it off with Amrita Rao.

Shenaz Treasury on working with Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Shenaz Treasury talked about her acting days in Ishq Vishk. The actor revealed she became good friends with the film's lead and debutant Shahid Kapoor. She recalled how Shahid used to advise her for doing much more than being a VJ. However, she did not want to leave her MTV show for Bollywood. The actor, who made her acting debut with the Telugu film Eduruleni Manishi in 2001, shared how Shahid was a debutant and had not been in front of the cameras that she had earlier worked with. Treasury said she and Shahid easily got along even when they flew to Cape Town. On the other hand, she recalled how she and Amrita Rao did not hit it off and found it difficult to get along.

Details about Ishq Vishk

Shenaz Treasury played a supporting role in the romance drama that starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. The film also cast Vishal Malhotra, Yash Tonk, Satish Shah and Neelima Azeem in supporting roles. The film's plot revolved around a college student Rajiv and his quest to gain popularity. However, he ends up hurting two women and later realises who he truly loves. The film was helmed by Ken Ghosh and was much loved by the audience. Moreover, Shahid Rao and Amrita Rao ended up doing more movies together later.

On Shenaz Treasury's work front

Shenaz Treasury is an actor, TV host and travel vlogger. She is known for working as a VJ on the MTV show Most Wanted. The actor has also worked in several Bollywood films including Delhi Belly, Radio, Main Aur Mr Right, and Aagey Se Right. She enjoys a following of over 850 thousand on Instagram and has a YouTube channel with over 158 thousand subscribers.

