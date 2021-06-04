Shahid Kapoor's Latest Post With Ishaan Khatter Has A Karan Arjun Reference

On June 4, 2021, Shahid Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a series of adorable pictures featuring himself and his brother, Ishaan Khatter. In the selfie pictures, the duo can be seen flaunting their genuine smiles and making funny faces while looking into the camera. Sharing the pictures, Shahid gave a Karan Arjun twist in the caption.

Shahid Kapoor's Karan Arjun twist for pics with brother Ishaan Khatter

In the picture, Shahid can be seen sporting a printed grey t-shirt, while Ishaan donned a dark grey shirt. In the first picture, Shahid can be seen winking while Ishaan smiled at the camera. The second picture showed both the brothers smiling. The third picture had Shahid Kapoor's brother and himself making a goofy face. As for the caption, Shahid penned, "Ye bhandhan tooooooo.....". The caption is a hook line of a popular song from Karan Arjun, a 1995 film.

As soon as Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's pictures were up on the internet, many of their fans and followers rushed to drop lovely comments. Ishaan Khatter, too, was quick to respond to Shahid's post. He wrote, "Kaun bandar (Who's the monkey)" with a face with rolling eyes and a monkey emoticon. A fan commented, "my favorite brothers" with a pair of red hearts. Another one wrote, "So handsome" with a pair of heart-eyed faces and hearts. A netizen commented, "Pyaar ka bandhan hai (This is a love bond)" with a red heart. Another one chipped in, "Nice beautiful" with shining stars emoticon.

Recently, Shahid dropped a throwback picture on his father Pankaj Kapur's 67th birthday. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen cheerfully posing for the camera. Shahid can be seen dressed in an all-black outfit, while Pankaj sported a blue and white outfit. Sharing the picture, Shahid simply wrote, "Happy birthday dad" with a red heart. Several celebrities took the opportunity to drop their wishes on Shahid's post.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have been treating their fans to snaps from their personal life. They have been commenting on each other's posts amid the ongoing lockdown. On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama titled, Jersey. The film features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, alongside Shahid in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on November 5, 2021. Furthermore, Ishaan will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.

IMAGE: SHAHID KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

