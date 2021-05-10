Shahid Kapoor's Mother Neelima Azeem Gushes Over Mira Rajput, Says She Has "no Tantrums"

Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem is in awe of her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput who has been married to her son since 2015. The veteran actress, who has single-handedly raised Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, could not help but gush over Mira's purity and called her a glue that held the family. The Sadak actor appeared in Bollywood Bubble's Mother's Day special chat show Super Mom in which she talked about her first marriage, raising her sons and her bond with Mira Rajput

Neelima Azeem gushes over her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima spoke about her enduring bond with her daughter-in-law Mira and said that that she gave her the tag of "cool mother-in-law" and how she let the label stick by repeating it often. She went on to call Mira her another child and expressed that she did not have to brought her up or laboured or earned for it but it was simply like a gift for her. She said Mira brought her the biggest joy Misha and Zain into their lives. She called her a "family person" who brought the family together.

The Chota Sa Ghar actor heaped praises about her daughter-in-law and talked about how she did not hold back when it came to organising events and all the family gatherings. She revealed she would set up the events and always had interesting things to contribute which she found very creative. She said she does everything well on her own and that did not surprise her since she found her extremely intelligent given her high educational qualifications. Mira Raj has graduated in English (Hons.) from Lady Shri Ram College for Women in New Delhi.

Neelima added that Mira was an educated girl and she had been observing how well informed she was. She described her to be 'calm' and 'easy' and said she had no drama or tantrums or need to get attention. She expressed Mira graced the family with her presence and called her the glue that held the family together. She said she deserved all the praises because she has earned it and her being commands that respect.

Shahid Kapoor's wish for Mother's day

Shahid Kapoor also opened up about his special bond with mother Neelima on Mother's day. The Udta Punjab actor dropped a throwback photo of Neelima and expressed how she was "always the wind beneath" his and his brother Ishaan's wings. He wrote in the caption, "She is always the wind beneath our wings. Her gaze is loving and forgiving and always sees us as the best version of ourselves. She has nurtured us with so much love that we are capable of passing it on and spreading it into the world. Being the older one by almost 14 years my bond with mom has been very unique, like a friend. And our journey has been beyond words. There is no one who can be you mom."

