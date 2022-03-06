Shahid Kapoor's Unseen Family Pic With Mira Rajput And Kids Zain And Misha Surfaces Online

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput recently attended the actor's sister Sanah Kapur's dreamy wedding and the pictures from the event surfaced online. The happy couple also shared some glimpses from the wedding as they extended their best wishes to the couple. The duo headed to the celebration with their two children, Misha and Zain and a memorable family picture of them made its way to social media.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and kids at Sanah Kapur's wedding

An adorable picture of the Kapoor family smiling from ear to ear at Sanah Kapur's wedding recently surfaced online. The picture saw Misha and Zain twinning in colour-coordinated traditional outfits that had shades of yellow and pink as they sat on their parent's lap. Shahid was seen in a beige kurta and sunglasses as he sat beside Mira, who donned a floral salwar of the same colour with hints of yellow as well.

Have a look at the family picture here:

Shahid Kapoor's kids

The actor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015 and the couple welcomed two children into the world, Misha and Zain. They often share glimpses of their life with them on social media and fans seem to love the Kapoor family. Shahid recently shared a picture of himself and Zain from Sanah Kapur's wedding and his followers fell head over heels in love with the father-son duo. They were seen twinning in black kurtas and looked dapper in the picture that was uploaded online. The Bollywood star could be seen kneeling on the grass as he held his son close and smiled from ear to ear. Kapoor captioned the image, "You have my heart and you know it." Mira also often shared glimpses of Misha and recently posted a picture in which she can be seen planting a kiss on her daughter's forehead and expressed her love to her in the caption.

After Zain's birth, Mira took to her social media account and shared an adorable family picture on the occasion of New Year's 2019. She mentioned she was 'grateful' for the year in which he family was 'complete' and fans and followers rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple on the birth of their son.

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor