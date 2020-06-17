Mira Kapoor Celebrates Her Mother's 60th Birthday, Pens Down A Warm Heartfelt Note

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor penned down a heartfelt note for her mother on her 60th birthday today. Taking to social media, Mira Kapoor posted an adorable video to share her warm birthday wish. Writing that words cannot do any justice to her praise, Mira Kapoor expressed how her mother is her entire world.

Mira Kapoor’s birthday post for her mother

The video uploaded by Mira is a collage of the mother-daughter duo’s memories. The clip begins with her mother’s picture which has an ethereal backdrop. Moving forward, the slideshow unveils different montages of her. From Mira’s childhood pictures to her mother’s teenage photographs, the video has it all.

Mira Kapoor expressed her love for her mother saying that she is the shining light of the family. Regarding her as the 'glowing flame of love', Mira revealed how her mother is the coolest Nani. She was also seen revealing that her mother can drive all her six grandchildren in a tractor.

Appreciating her mother, Mira also added that she is a beautiful person inside and out and that she has always been inspired by her. Mira Kapoor concluded her note saying that no one can match up to her selfless love, generosity and grace. She lastly, compared her mother to the Sun whom her family derives light from.

The adorable birthday post was much loved by her fans. They flooded her post with warm birthday wishes and compliments for her mother. While some called her beautiful, another netizen went on to say that she carries her with immense grace. Take a look at how netizens reacted on Mira Kapoor’s birthday post:

Previously, Mira Kapoor was also seen sharing another gorgeous picture with her mother. The post sees her donning a white shirt which is paired with matching shorts featuring floral border. Mira Kapoor’s look is accessorised with flat sandals, while her mother can be seen dressed in an elegant multi-colour printed saree. The saree is draped over a yellow blouse. Calling her mother, the wind beneath her wings, Mira was seen thanking her mother for everything she has done for her. Check out the post here:

Few other pictures of Mira Kapoor and her mother

