Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shares Romantic 'DMs From The Husband' On Instagram

Bollywood's power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to showcase their love for each other as they often share affectionate posts on social media. On Tuesday, June 22, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira took to her Instagram stories to share a romantic DM (direct message) that was sent to her by her husband.

Mira Rajput shares a romantic 'DM from husband' Shahid Kapoor

Sharing a post that was originally posted by an Instagram account titled Feeling Box, Mira wrote, "#DMs from the husband" followed by a kiss emoji. The post shared was a black and white Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's dancing clip from their movie La La Land but had the old popular Bollywood track Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas from 1973 film Blackmail playing in the background and another video of Ayushman and Parineeti with Adnan Sami's Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein playing in the background. The original post had the caption, "who will you dedicate these songs to" denoting that Shahid slid into his wife's dm to dedicate these romantic songs to her. Check out Mira Rajput's Instagram story below.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's display of love on Instagram

The couple does not shy away from showering each other with love on social media and does not shy away from posting mushy and lovey-dovey pictures with each other on the internet as well. On Shahid Kapoor's 40th birthday, Mira expressed her love for her husband by sharing a selfie picture in which she is seen kissing Shahid on the cheek. She also wrote in the caption that she likes herself better when she is with him.

A day after his birthday, on February 26, Shahid shared another PDA picture of Mira kissing him on the cheeks and shared that he is "feeling the love."

The couple celebrated a lockdown Holi with each other and shared a video collage of the two kissing and hugging each other while celebrating the festival of colours.

Shahid Kapoor recently celebrated 2 years of his movie Kabir Singh and conducted his first live session on Instagram to mark the milestone. During the live session, Shahid was seen singing praises for Mira and also shared that she was the driving force behind him taking up Kabir Singh which went on to become his career's major success.

IMAGE: SHAHID KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

