Shahid Kapoor's 'Yoddha' Director Shashank Khaitan Squashes Rumours Of Actor Walking Out

Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor was swooped in rumours about him quitting the big-budget movie Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha, last year in December. The director finally broke his silence over the rumours and confirmed the news of him and Shahid still working together. The director kept an optimistic outlook amidst the pandemic and hoped to start filming the movie soon.

Shashank Khaitan on Shahid Kapoor quitting Yoddha

In an interview with Mid-Day, the 39-year-old director, having done movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Dhadak, opened about resuming the filming of his upcoming action film. The director stated that the team was still in talks with Shahid Kapoor where they agreed on not resuming such a big-scale action movie during a pandemic. The director confirmed that he was still working with Shahid to figure out their collaboration.

Talking about the shooting of the movie, Shashank stated that the movie needs to be shot in several countries. "Given the circumstances, even travelling to Borivali is not feasible during these times", said the director in the interview. Confirming that this was the reason behind halting the shoots, Shashank stated that the movie will require a great deal of logistics support as it will be shot in four countries. Lastly, the director confirmed that he will revive 'Yoddha' once normalcy is restored in the world.

Shahid Kapoor's latest movies

The 40-year-old actor was previously seen in the controversial movie Kabir Singh which went on to become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year in 2019. Shahid is now all set to grace the big screen along with Mrunal Thakur in the sports drama Jersey. According to Mid-Day, Shahid was supposed to start filming for Yoddha but now has turned his attention to Raj and DK's digital thriller.

A look at Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 30 million followers, the actor shares snippets from his personal and professional life on his Instagram. Recently, Shahid shared a funny video on his Instagram by using a filter and captioning the post writing 'Walking around alone these days in your backyard without a mask be like'. In another post, Shahid took to his Instagram to share a snap of him taking a dip in the pool.

Promo Pic credit: Shahid Kapoor IG