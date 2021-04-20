Last Updated:

Shahid Kapoor's 'Yoddha' Director Shashank Khaitan Squashes Rumours Of Actor Walking Out

Shashank Khaitan denied the rumours of Shahid Kapoor quitting the movie Yoddha. Giving an update about the movie, the director explained why shooting is halted

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Shahid Kapoor IG

Shahid Kapoor IG


Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor was swooped in rumours about him quitting the big-budget movie Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha, last year in December. The director finally broke his silence over the rumours and confirmed the news of him and Shahid still working together. The director kept an optimistic outlook amidst the pandemic and hoped to start filming the movie soon.

Shashank Khaitan on Shahid Kapoor quitting Yoddha

In an interview with Mid-Day, the 39-year-old director, having done movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Dhadak, opened about resuming the filming of his upcoming action film. The director stated that the team was still in talks with Shahid Kapoor where they agreed on not resuming such a big-scale action movie during a pandemic. The director confirmed that he was still working with Shahid to figure out their collaboration.

Talking about the shooting of the movie, Shashank stated that the movie needs to be shot in several countries. "Given the circumstances, even travelling to Borivali is not feasible during these times", said the director in the interview. Confirming that this was the reason behind halting the shoots, Shashank stated that the movie will require a great deal of logistics support as it will be shot in four countries. Lastly, the director confirmed that he will revive 'Yoddha' once normalcy is restored in the world.

READ | Mira Kapoor reveals tidbits of her life with Shahid Kapoor in latest This or That session

Shahid Kapoor's latest movies

The 40-year-old actor was previously seen in the controversial movie Kabir Singh which went on to become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year in 2019. Shahid is now all set to grace the big screen along with Mrunal Thakur in the sports drama Jersey. According to Mid-Day, Shahid was supposed to start filming for Yoddha but now has turned his attention to Raj and DK's digital thriller.

READ | Mira Kapoor nick-names Shahid Kapoor with 'CID' twist; Ishaan Khatter asks 'Shady human?'

A look at Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 30 million followers, the actor shares snippets from his personal and professional life on his Instagram. Recently, Shahid shared a funny video on his Instagram by using a filter and captioning the post writing 'Walking around alone these days in your backyard without a mask be like'. In another post, Shahid took to his Instagram to share a snap of him taking a dip in the pool.

READ | Shahid Kapoor snapped in Goa while shooting for untitled upcoming web series | Watch

Promo Pic credit: Shahid Kapoor IG

READ | Mira Rajput Kapoor gives her take on IPL teams as husband Shahid Kapoor watches a match

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT