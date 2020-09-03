Shakti Kapoor Celebrates His 68th Birthday With His Friend And Fellow Actor Govinda

Today, September 3, 2020, is the 68th birthday of Bollywood's veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. Shakti Kapoor celebrated his birthday with his close friends, including former Bollywood star Govinda. In fact, the two veteran actors were spotted together today as they celebrated Shakti Kapoor's 68th birthday. Moreover, Govinda also held a small party in his house to celebrate and honour his close friend's birthday.

Close friends Govinda & Shakti Kapoor spotted together on the latter's 68th birthday

Also Read | Did You Know Gippy Grewal’s Bollywood Debut Was Opposite Govinda’s Daughter?

Taking to social media, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a short video of Shakti Kapoor spending his birthday with actor Govinda. In the caption for the video, the celebrity photographer mentioned that the two Bollywood legends were spending their day together to celebrate Shakti's turn to 68. Later, Govinda himself posted a video online in which he can be standing beside Shakti Kapoor.

Also Read | As Shakti Kapoor Turns 68 Today; Netizens Go Into A Frenzy Praising His 'acting Calibre'

On his Instagram page, Govinda posted the above video and photo to commemorate Shakti Kapoor's birthday. In the video, Shakti Kapoor is cutting his birthday cake while his close friends, including Govinda, are singing Happy Birthday. Govinda also shared a sweet photo of himself alongside Shakti Kapoor.

In the caption for the video and photo, Govinda wrote that he had a lovely afternoon celebrating his dear friend Shakti Kapoor's birthday. He also mentioned that the small party was held at his own home. Finally, Govinda ended the post by adding #funtimes in the caption.

Also Read | Shakti Kapoor's Son Siddhant Kapoor Posts An Adorable Pic, Says 'don’t Forget To Stretch'

Shakti Kapoor and Govinda became good friends when they were both still acting in the Bollywood film industry. Shakti Kapoor is most known for playing comedic and villainous roles in his films. Moreover, he has featured in over a hundred films, making him one of the most prolific actors of his time. Shakti Kapoor also won a prestigious award in the Best Comedian category.

Some of his memorable comedic roles include Insaaf, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Andaz Apna Apna, Tohfa, and ChaalBaaz. Besides Bollywood, Shakti Kapoor has also acted in a few Bengali movies. Moreover, he was also a popular contestant in the hit reality TV show Bigg Boss 5.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Govinda And Rajinikanth Pose During Shooting Of 1991 Film 'Hum'

[Promo from Shakti Kapoor Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.