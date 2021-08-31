Last Updated:

Shakti Kapoor On Shraddha & Rohan Shrestha's Marriage: He Hasn't Asked For Shraddha's Hand

Actor Shakti Kapoor recently opened up about his daughter Shraddha Kapoor and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha's marriage plans, relationship and more.

Shakti Kapoor

Relationship rumours of actor Shraddha Kapoor and ace photographer Rohan Shrestha have been doing rounds for a while. Recently, there were speculations that the Aashiqui 2 star is set to tie the knot with Rohan. These, however, have been refuted by her father, Shakti Kapoor. The actor opened up about what he thinks of his daughter's wedding, adding that Rohan has not asked for Shraddha's hand in marriage, yet. 

Shakti Kapoor on Shraddha and Rohan's wedding plans 

In an exclusive conversation with SpotboyE, Shakti Kapoor spilled beans on the actor and photographer's rumoured relationship. He said that Rohan is a family friend and has known his father for many years. He further added that although Rohan often visits their house, he hasn't proposed to Shraddha for marriage. 

Shakti shares a beautiful relationship with the Half Girlfriend actor and mentioned that he would readily accept the person who Shraddha chooses as a life partner. However, he mentioned that the duo is focused on their careers as of now, adding that marriage is a big concern for him, which one should be sure of before deciding.

Commenting on rumours that he stopped Shraddha from becoming an actor, Shakti mentioned that he has been open about letting Shraddha and his son Siddhanth follow their dreams. Calling her his 'golden girl' Shakti added that she 'has made it on her own in Bollywood' with her hard work and talent. 

More about the duo's relationship 

For those who don't know, Rohan Shrestha is one of the top celebrity photographers in the country. He is the son of Rakesh Shrestha, who was a well-known celebrity photographer before. In 2019, Shraddha did a photoshoot with Rohan post which the duo was reportedly teased by many Bollywood celebs including her brother Siddhant Kapoor and co-star Varun Dhawan. 

The couple has kept a low key profile when it comes to social media PDA, but they have been occasionally clicked together by the Mumbai paparazzi. They have also been spotted celebrating each other's birthdays. He was also seen during Shraddha's cousin Priyaank's wedding. The rumours of their marriage seem to have surfaced when Shraddha's cousin Priyaank was quoted as saying in an interview with Indian.com that marriages are good to look forward, to chances on the marriage taking place next year.

