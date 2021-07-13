Shakti Kapoor Pens Adorable Letter For Shraddha Kapoor As She Leaves For Luv Ranjan's Film

Shraddha Kapoor's recent Instagram stories made netizens' hearts melt. The actress who recently flew out of the country to begin the shoot for Luv Ranjan's un-titled project shared how she said goodbye to her family. Taking to her Instagram story. Kapoor shared that her father Shakti Kapoor wrote a letter for her to read while she was on the airplane.

Shakti Kapoor writes a letter for his daughter Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared that her father had written her a letter as she left the country. The front side of the envelope read "My darling baccha have a safe flight." While sharing the video, the actress wrote that her father asked her to open the letter while she was on the flight. The actress shared another boomerang with her father and wrote that Shakti Kapoor had come to drop her at the airport.

Shraddha Kapoor left the country to begin the shoot for Luv Ranjan's next movie. The movie will also feature Ranbir Kapoor marking Shraddha and Ranbir's maiden collaboration. The name of the movie hasn't been announced yet. Shraddha grabbed quite some attention from the paparazzi as she was leaving at the airport. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted by the paps at the airport, take a look at the videos below.

Shraddha Kapoor's birthday wish for her brother Siddhant Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram to wish her brother Siddhant Kapoor on his birthday. The actress shared a photo with her brother and could be seen tying a rakhi. While sharing the photo she wrote that her brother made her life bright and beautiful. Shraddha in her caption wrote, "Happiest Bday @siddhanthkapoor Bhaiya, may you keep spreading your sunshine, kindness, and love everywhere. You make my life beautiful and bright, I love you, Babu."

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen on screen in the action thriller movie Baaghi 3. The movie is a spiritual sequel to Baaghi (2016) and Baaghi 2 (2018) and it is the third film in the Baaghi series. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ankita Lokhande.

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.