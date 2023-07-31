Shakti Kapoor Reveals He Married Shivangi Kolhapure Despite Age Gap, Family Opposition

Shakti Kapoor got married to Shivangi Kolhapuri way back in 1980s and the couple is still going strong. They are parents to actors Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor. Reflecting on their relationship, Shakti said that they had a Romeo and Juliet type of a love story.

Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure got married in 1982.

His real-life romance also inspired his famous catchphrase in Bollywood.

Love against all odds

While talking to DD Urdu, Shakti recalled how his relationship with Shivangi Kolhapure started. The senior actor said, "It was a long story since our first meeting, a tale akin to Romeo and Juliet." He added that they have a 12-year age difference and "at that time, she was playing a child artist's role in a film, while I was portraying her grandfather's role."

As their "romantic journey" commenced, the movie "marked her first and last film as an actress", Kapoor said.

(Shivangi Kolhapure were 18 years old when she got married to Shakti Kapoor | Image: Twitter)

He further stated, “Before our marriage, she was offered 4-5 lead roles as a heroine, but she declined them, and later, Poonamji (Poonam Dhillon) played those parts." Their "love blossomed", and with time they "decided to get married".

"However, our families were not in favor, considering my on-screen villainous image. But we went ahead with the wedding, seeking the blessings of the Almighty," Kapoor informed.

Shakti Kapoor's catchphrases

Interestingly, Shakti Kapoor's iconic catchphrase "Nanha sa, pyaara sa, chota sa baccha hu" from the movie Chaalbaaz has its roots to his real-life relationship with Shivangi. Whenever she got upset with him, he would use this line to pacify her, making her laugh and resolving their differences. He shared that actor Anupam Kher encouraged him to incorporate the catchphrase in the film and the director loved the idea, leading to its inclusion.

(This catchphare is inspired from his real life relationship | Image: YouTube)

Furthermore, Shakti opened up about his other famous catchphrases. He revealed that he often suggested them to his directors, and if they liked it, the lines became part of the characters. Observing people around him and picking up their unique traits, he drew inspiration for these catchy dialogues. For instance, "Pappu chal gaya chappu" was inspired by his friend from New York, "Nandu sabka bandu" came from Govinda during Raja Babu, and "Aaoo Lolita" became popular in Tohfa.

During the conversation, the actor also discussed how numerous new actors and content creators imitate him now. He mentioned that although it signifies his popularity, he feels disheartened by some who fail to mimic him effectively.