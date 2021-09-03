Shakti Kapoor's 69th Birthday: Shraddha Kapoor Wishes Her 'Baapu' With Adorable Pic

Dubbed as one of the most prominent figures of Bollywood, Shakti Kapoor recently turned 69 years old. With an enviable track record of working in over 200 films in Indian cinema, the actor has passed down his acting chops to his kids, Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor, who are now establishing their name in Bollywood. On the occasion of his birthday, the actor received heaps of wishes and praises from his fans across the country. But one wish stood out for the fans and it is from Shakti Kapoor's daughter Shraddha Kapoor. Take a look at her wish.

Shraddha Kapoor wishes her 'Baapu'

The father-daughter duo has never shied away from flaunting their love for each other on social media. Continuing the saga, the 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share an adorable unseen picture with her father to wish him his 69th birthday. In the picture, Shraddha was seen leaning her head on father Shakti Kapoor's shoulder as they posed in front of a mirror.

The actor is known for fondly calling her father 'Baapu' in every post dedicated to him. Continuing the endearing tradition, Shraddha wrote, ''Happiest birthday my Baapu'' paired with a purple heart emoji. She was not alone as the other Kapoor sibling followed the suit and posted a picture with his father. In the caption, he simply wrote, ''Happy Birthday Pop ♥️''

More on Shakti Kapoor

Popularly known for his villainous and comic roles, Shakti Kapoor has featured in over 200 films, genres across the acting spectrum in over four decades in Bollywood. Starting out his acting journey from Khel Khilari Ka in the late 70s, Qurbani and Rocky established him as a familiar face in the acting industry. Playing out inconsequential roles throughout his career, the actor has delivered several memorable roles and dialogues that have gained a cult following in modern cinema. Some of his memorable movies include Andaz Apna Apna, Tohfa, ChaalBaaz, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Hungama, Hulchul, Chup Chup Ke, Malamaal Weekly and many more.

In other news, Shraddha Kapoor is set to appear in a remake movie of her father's titled ChaalBaaz. She will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's forthcoming untitled project. Siddhanth Kapoor was recently seen in Rumy Jafry's Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

(IMAGE CREDITS- SHRADDHA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM)