Shakti Kapoor's Most Iconic Comic Roles That You Should Not Miss

Shakti Kapoor has been a part of over 700 movies throughout his career. He is known for his numerous villainous avatars in cinema and is also noted for his unique comic timing. On the occasion of his 68th birthday, check out some of his most iconic comic roles:

Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna failed to impress audiences back in the day, but is considered a cult classic today. Shakti Kapoor's performance in the film is widely considered to be one of his most memorable. Kapoor played Crime master Gogo who led a mindless team. From his attire to his infamous dialogue ‘Aankhein Nikaal Ke Gotiyaan Khelunga’ made this role iconic like none other.

Raja Babu

This film starred Shakti Kapoor as a much-feared villain. One of his best performances of all time has been Nandu, the movie wouldn’t be complete without him there. His performance, the tone he spoke in, and his iconic dialogue, ‘Main hoon Nandu sabka bandhu’ are etched in the minds of fans to this day and it also won him the Filmfare Award for Best Comedian.

Hero

In 1983, Shakti Kapoor was seen in two big blockbusters. One of them is the Subhash Ghai directorial, Hero which garnered massive appreciation from the audience and critics. Shakti Kapoor’s role as Jimmy remains popular to this date and it is considered one of his most iconic film performances.

Himmatwala

Himmatwala has been a super successful movie for actor Jeetendra as the audiences loved him playing a man crazy in love. But Shakti Kapoor also left a mark on the audience. His portrayal of Shakti Gopaldas, a diabolical son of a powerful man made the viewers dislike him which proved that his performance was great.

Qurbani

Directed by Feroz Khan, Qurbani was a massive hit the year it released. The movie also made a mark in Shakti Kapoor’s career as he played the evil Vikram. Kapoor’s performance got him major acclaim as he spectacularly portrayed the role of a revenge-seeking villain.

Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri

Shakti Kapoor and Kader Khan as a duo have given some exceptional performances. The two portrayed roles of con artists as father and son. Kapoor and Khan in this movie and delivered a laughter riot with their impeccable chemistry on-screen and were perfectly complemented by Asrani, who was well known for his comic timing.

Tohfa

A classic flick, Tohfa has a special place in the minds of the Indian audience. Its song Pyaar Ka Tohfa Tera still remains a favourite of many. The movie made it big at the box-office and has Shakti Kapoor display his versatile acting skills. Decades later, “Aaaooo Lolita” is a dialogue that remains a fan-favourite. Kapoor’s role in the movie secured him a Filmfare nomination for Best Comedian Award.

