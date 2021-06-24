Shakti Mohan Wants To 'patch Up' With Her Gym After 'breaking Up', Says, 'It's About Time'

Dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture while wearing a printed t-shirt. In the picture, she is seen posing against the backdrop of a beautiful sky and the quote on her t-shirt reads, "I broke up with the gym, We just weren't working out". Talking about the same quote, she wrote, "Hey Gym, It’s about time we patch up What say?" in the caption. Have a look at it.

Shakti Mohan wants to patch up with her gym

The comment section is filled with her fans complimenting her look. Other fans just left a heart emoticon to express their love for the dancer. Check out the screenshot of some of the comments left by fans and followers on Shakti Mohan's Instagram post.

(Image Courtesy: Shakti Mohan's Instagram post)

A look at Shakti Mohan's Instagram

Earlier, Shakti Mohan took to her Instagram account to wish her sister Mukti Mohan on her birthday. She shared a video where she added pictures and clips from the time she has spent with her. It includes videos from their trips to their dance rehearsals and also when they were just goofing around. In the caption, she wrote a note about her sister and how much she loves her. It reads, "Golu... Aaj keh hi deti hoon...I love you behen Decades of friendship and sisterness (not sure if this is a word) getting stronger and stronger One thing I love the most about you is that you are always smiling and radiating with joy. I wish to learn that from you You complete me God you’ve blessed me with my better half Life is awesome with you akka Happy birthday my monster @muktimohan". The song Love from Gardiner Sisters can be heard playing in the background. Check it out.

Shakti Mohan on the work front

Shakti Mohan last appeared as a guest on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Season 3. Last year, she appeared in the song Saaton Janam along with Salman Yusuff Khan. She was also seen in the two seasons of her web show, Break A Leg.

IMAGE: Shakti Mohan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.